Pickled garlic products sold at Hawaii stores are recalled

Hawaii Department of Health officials recently announced that pickled garlic products sold at Ala Moana Center and University Nijiya Market locations have been recalled due to an undeclared fish allergen.

Niitakaya USA, Inc. has recalled its Shiso Katsuo Ninniku and Miso Katsuo Ninniku pickled garlic products with all “Best By” dates because the label does not declare that the products may contain the allergen bonito.

JFC International distributed the 5.2-ounce product that comes in a clear plastic package with the Niitakaya logo at the top. Niitakaya has suspended further distribution of the recalled product.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to fish may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath,” according to DOH in a news release.

There have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions attributed to the recalled product. Consumers with fish allergies are urged to contact their health care provider or call 911 if they consumed the recalled product.

Customers may return the products to the place of purchase to request a full refund. Consumers may contact Niitakaya at 1-323-720-5050 from 4 a.m. to noon HST, Monday through Friday for more information.