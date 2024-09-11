Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police seek driver after H-1 crash leaves man, 61, seriously injured

A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on the H-1 freeway on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. west of the Pearl City on-ramp. According to police, the man was driving westbound when another vehicle suddenly changed lanes, cutting into his path. The driver swerved to avoid the vehicle and struck the concrete barrier on the right shoulder.

The vehicle that caused the incident continued westbound and has not been identified, police said.

The injured motorist was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.

