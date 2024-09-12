Man, 28, in serious condition after shooting in University area

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot and assaulted in the University area on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. at Kalo Place Mini Park, where paramedics responded to a report of a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower back and cuts on his head. He was treated at the scene and transported to a trauma center in serious condition.

Honolulu police said the man was shot multiple times and struck with a dangerous instrument by at least two unidentified male suspects. The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.