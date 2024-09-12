Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 30s, suffers stab wound at Nuuanu gas station

By Star-Advertiser staff

A man in his 30s was stabbed this morning at a Shell gas station in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. at the gas station at 2004 Pacific Heights Road, near the entrance to the Pali Highway. Paramedics found a man in his upper 30s with a stab wound to his left shoulder area under unknown circumstances.

EMS treated the man and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available. The case remains under investigation.

