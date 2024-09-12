Police arrest Hilo teen, 15, for alleged school threats

Hawaii island police this morning arrested a 15-year-old student from Hilo in connection with online threats made toward Hilo and Puna area schools.

The Hawaii Police Department said in a news release it was alerted to various social media posts Wednesday evening “relating to members of a notorious gang being on the island” that were “potentially planning to go to a school in Hilo on Thursday.”

“There were no direct threats were reported,” police said. “However, the posts prompted many parents to contact police, fearing for the safety of their children.”

Several schools in Hilo and Puna also contacted police after learning of the posts.

HPD said it identified a high school student as being the suspect responsible for the online posts during the course of the investigation and arrested him at 7:50 a.m. upon his arrival at school.

Police did not say which high school it was.

“Police take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those directed towards students and schools,” said HPD in the release. “We would like to thank parents and other community members for their vigilance and coming forward to provide information to police.”

Police said its Juvenile Aid Section is continuing its investigation, and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Corina McLellan at 808-961-2276 or corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.