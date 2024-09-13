4 Alaska Airlines employees sickened on flight from Lihue

Four Alaska Airlines flight attendants were sickened Thursday night by an unknown smell on Flight No. 810 from Lihue to Seattle, which was diverted to Honolulu.

The flight was diverted shortly after it departed Lihue at 11 p.m., Alaska Airlines officials said in an email.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics treated four female flight attendants, ages 28, 31, 53 and 59, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and took them in stable condition to a hospital.

The women had “symptoms of nausea and disturbed coordination from an unknown smell on the aircraft,” according to an EMS report, which said no passengers on the aircraft had any complaints.

Airline officials said none of the pilots or 119 passengers on board required medical attention.

“We are working to re-accommodate our guests on other flights to Seattle later today,” they said in the email. “The aircraft is being flown back to Seattle today without any passengers on board for additional inspection.”