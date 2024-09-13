Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery on his back

By Field Level Media

Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd at the 18th green after finishing his second round of the 152nd Open Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on July 19.

Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd at the 18th green after finishing his second round of the 152nd Open Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on July 19.

Tiger Woods announced today that he underwent surgery to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Woods, 48, has not played competitive golf since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” the 15-time major champion wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

Woods made his first start of the season in February at the Genesis Invitational, his foundation’s tournament, but had to withdraw early in his second round due to illness.

Woods made the cut at the Masters — for a record-breaking 24th straight start — but finished last among the 60 golfers who played the weekend. Then came missed cuts at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open, where he never shot a round of par or better.

