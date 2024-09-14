Honolulu police open murder investigation after body found in Manoa

Honolulu police opened a second-degree murder case today after a decomposing body with gunshot wounds was found in Manoa.

Police said the body of a female was found Friday afternoon on the 2600 block of Dole Street.

Police were informed today that the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s “initial autopsy results revealed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a Honolulu Police Department incident report.

HPD said the case has been reclassified from an unattended death to a second-degree murder investigation, which is ongoing.