Man, 88, dies after being struck by car while crossing Maili road

A 88-year-old man was killed Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Kaukama Road in Maili, police said.

At about 8:45 a.m., a 68-year-old woman, who had stopped her vehicle along Kaukama Road near Kulauku Street, attempted to re-enter the westbound lanes of Kaukama and struck the pedestrian, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division. The victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The man sustained head injuries and was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics and transported to a hospital in serious condition. On Friday afternoon, the Honolulu Medical Examiner informed police that the man had “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead,” HPD officials said.

Police said the driver was not injured and remained on the scene. Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to police who are continuing their investigation.

This was Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality this year, compared with 41 at the same time in 2023, HPD said.