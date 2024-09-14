GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii at Sam Houston

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The Hawaii football team hits the road for the first time this season playing at Sam Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-1) have won just one road game under third-year head coach Timmy Chang. Hawaii is coming off a bye week and hasn’t played since it was either tied or leading UCLA for 59 minutes before losing 16-13 at Ching Complex two weeks ago.

The Bearkats (1-1) are coming off a 45-14 loss at UCF.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager needs 75 passing yards to reach 7,000 for his career. Only four other UH quarterbacks have reached that milestone.

