Scoreboard – September 15, 2024

Calendar

Today

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Henry Ayau Men’s Race, 8:30 a.m. from Maunalua Bay to Nanakuli Beach.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, Damien at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at McKinley; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kaimuki. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Moanalua (White only at 5 p.m.).