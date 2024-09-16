‘Shogun’ wins best drama, ‘Hacks’ surprises in comedy at Emmys

LOS ANGELES >> “Shogun,” a sweeping, historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama trophy at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, and “Hacks” upset defending comedy champion “The Bear” at television’s highest honors.

A tale of political machinations, “Shogun” also won acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, the first Japanese actors to win their categories. The series earned 19 total awards, a record for a single season of a drama.

Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” the chilling story of a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.

With most of its dialogue in Japanese with English subtitles, “Shogun” was an unlikely global hit. Executive producer Justin Marks thanked the team at the FX cable network for taking a gamble on the show.

“You guys greenlit a very expensive, subtitled Japanese period piece whose central climax is a poetry competition,” Marks said on stage. “I have no idea why you did that.”

Sanada described “Shogun” as an “East meets West dream project.”

“‘Shogun’ taught me that when people work together, we can make miracles,” he said. “We can create a better future together.”

Sawai was overcome with emotion as she accepted her best actress award. “I was crying before my name was announced. I’m a mess today,” she said as she held her gold Emmy statuette.

The “Shogun” wins helped FX owner Walt Disney earn 60 Emmys this year, the most in the company’s history.

After the “Shogun” celebration came the night’s biggest surprise. HBO’s “Hacks,” about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, was named best comedy, upsetting previous winner “The Bear.”

“Comedy is so important, obviously to us, but we really feel like it can bridge divides,” said executive producer Lucia Aniello. “When you laugh with someone, you have something in common with them. So please support comedy and speak truth to power.”

Earlier, Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy for portraying ambitious stand-up comic Deborah Vance on “Hacks.”

“I appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention,” Smart joked on stage.

“The Bear,” also on FX, broke its own record for most Emmys for a comedy, taking home 11.

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor. White portrays Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family’s Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining destination.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labor strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for “The Bear.” She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

“All the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights,” Colón-Zayas said in one of the night’s few mentions of the upcoming U.S. elections.

Presenter Candice Bergen recalled how her fictional “Murphy Brown” character, a single woman, was attacked in 1992 by then-Vice President Dan Quayle for having a child.

“Oh, how far we’ve come. Today, a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids,” she said, adding a “meow” in an apparent jab at Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance’s comments about “childless cat ladies.”

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood’s Television Academy.

“Baby Reindeer” star and creator Richard Gadd, who based the series on his real-life story, also won acting and writing honors for the show.

“Ten years ago, I was down and out. I never thought I’d be able to get my life together,” Gadd said on stage as he won his writing award. “Here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the greatest writing awards in television.”

“Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties at the red carpet event in downtown Los Angeles.

“If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short,” Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the “Only Murders in the Building” star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked that the Emmys, which aired live on Disney’s ABC, were known as “broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services.”