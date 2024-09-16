UAW files unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday it has filed unfair labor practice charges against Chrysler-parent Stellantis for violating the labor contract the parties reached last fall.

The UAW said it filed grievances with the National Labor Relations Board because Stellantis has refused to provide information about its future product plans.

Several local chapters of the union have also filed contract grievances regarding the company’s attempts to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the United States, the union said in a release.

Representatives for Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

The UAW leader has targeted Stellantis’ CEO Carlos Tavares for his actions leading the company, blaming him for what Fain has called “mismanagement” of the automaker as its sales and profits fall.

Fain has highlighted Stellantis’ delays around a planned billion-dollar investment into a new battery plant and factory in Belvidere, Illinois as another sign that it is breaking the promises it made in the labor deal signed last year.

The UAW said in August it was prepared to launch a nationwide strike over this and other issues at Stellantis. Stellantis has previously said it is not in violation of the UAW’s national contract.