All Nations Powwow returns to Big Island for 10th year

With the sound of beating drums and an abundance of brightly colored regalia, it was hard to miss members of over a dozen tribal nations gathered together last weekend for a powwow in Keaau on Hawaii island.

Every year, the Native Inter­tribal Council for Heritage and Education hosts the Hawaii Island All Nations Powwow, which brings Indigenous people from across the continent to the island for a weekend to dance and to learn about the cultural diversity of Native populations.

On Saturday the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, near Scottsdale, Ariz., was invited to present culturally important dances led by the youth dance group, Bird Singing and Dancing by the River.

Annette and Lynwood Vest created the group in 2003 to help children in the community understand and learn more about Maricopa and O’odham songs and dances, which includes the recognizable Basket Dance, which comes from a long tradition of the Pimas.

Traditionally, maidens of the tribe would go out to the desert to gather cattails and devil’s claw to make a basket each winter. They would spend a great deal of time making the basket in a complicated and unique process. In the spring they would display the baskets they made through a dance.

“These powwows are a great time to remember how diverse our people are and also how adaptable,” said master of ceremonies Randy Medicine Bear of the Rosebud Sioux tribe. “Even when powwows were outlawed, communities would gather in a basement or other private places to make them happen for the betterment of the people.”

After public powwows became more common during the late 19th century, Charles Burke, commissioner of Indian affairs in the U.S., passed legislation in 1923 that restricted the times of the year that Native Americans could practice traditional dance since it was deemed a threat to the Christian religion.

However, many communities continued to gather together in secret to practice their cultures’ dance and music.

Many Native American and First Nations communities hold powwows throughout the year, as they are an opportunity for members of tribal nations to dance, sing, socialize and honor their cultures while learning about others.

Although this is the 10th annual All Nations Powwow, Hawaii island has a long history of powwows that has changed hands over time.

“This is considered a smaller powwow, but it’s amazing and I enjoy being part of it,” Medicine Bear said. “It’s been going on for longer than 10 years because there is always a spirit of positivity here. It’s great to see people return and new people join.”

Hillary Sayers from the Batchewana First Nation in northern Ontario came to the Hawaii island powwow for the first time to visit her mother, Shelly Hill, and to bring her sons, who were chosen to be two of the head youth dancers.

Head dancers lead the other dancers to open the powwow and are also responsible for leading dancers during songs. Often, dancers will not enter the arena unless the head dancers are already dancing.

“This has been a lot of fun so far, and my sons were so honored and excited to be the head youth dancers,” Sayers said. “We’ve been coming out to more powwows in general because they have been doing well in competitions. It’s great to get their names out there and connect with others from everywhere.”

Most powwows include some competitive dancing events with monetary prizes that are organized around age, gender and dance style. Contests are judged on each dancer’s ability to master a particular style, keep in good time with the song and end precisely on the last beat of the drum.

The Hawaii Island All Nations Powwow, which concluded Sunday, has a few competitive dance contests for small monetary prizes, but the gathering is mostly focused on intertribal dancing — which opens the arena to all nations, styles, ages and genders to dance together.

“Not everyone powwows the same, and some people don’t powwow at all,” Medicine Bear said. “My grandpa always told me that you don’t have to do anything to be Indian. You were born Indian. Do what makes you happy.”