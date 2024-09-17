Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Blinken briefed on Ukraine’s plan to push Russia to end war

By Humeyra Pamuk, David Brunnstrom and Kanishka Singh / Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs for Egypt at Joint Base Andrews, Md., today.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs for Egypt at Joint Base Andrews, Md., today.

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefed last week on elements of a Ukrainian plan to push Russia to end the war, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said today.

U.S. U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier the U.S. had seen the plan. “We think it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work,” she said.

Miller told a news briefing that Blinken had learned about the plan during a visit to Kyiv and shared the ambassador’s assessment.

He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said he looked forward to presenting the plan in detail to President Joe Biden. “I think we’ll await that meeting before offering any kind of further conclusions,” Miller said.

