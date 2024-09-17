UNLV defeats Wahine volleyball team in another five-set match

LAS VEGAS >> In front of the largest crowd to pack Cox Pavilion for a volleyball match, UNLV held off Hawaii in yet another five-set match for the Rainbow Wahine, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13 tonight.

In a city known for sports gambling, Hawaii was a lock to play its sixth five-setter in eight matches this season.

This one ended different than most of the rest as the Rainbow Wahine dropped to 6-2 when junior Caylen Alexander was blocked on the Rebels’ third match point.

Hawaii trailed by scores of 8-4 and 13-8 in the fifth set but were a point away from deuce after a Kate Lang kill, but UNLV’s block came through at the end.

The Rebels outblocked Hawaii 13-3 in front of a crowd of 3,117.

Alexander led Hawaii with 23 kills in 47 swings but had 10 errors and hit .277 with 10 digs.

Freshman middle blocker Miliana Sylvester hit .636 with 15 kills and Tali Hakas added 10 kills and nine digs.

Hawaii trailed two sets to one when freshman Adrianna Arquette made her UH debut and never came off the floor for the final two sets.

Hawaii will continue its first road trip of the season at No. 8 Texas on Friday.