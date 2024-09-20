Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Texas defeats Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 4 sets

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 4:01 p.m.

BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii women's volleyball team warmed up before playing No. 8 Texas today in Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TEXAS >> Jenna Wenaas had a team-high 15 kills and Kamehameha alumna Devin Kahahawai added a career-high 12 kills to lead No. 8 Texas to a 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Hawaii today at Gregory Gymnasium.

Four Longhorns finished in double figures in kills as Texas hit .395.

Caylen Alexander finished with a match-high 20 kills and sophomore Stella Adeyemi had an impressive showing with 11 kills while hitting .500 against a monster Texas block.

Hawaii actually out blocked Texas 8-4 and did a good job getting hands on ball in the first two sets before the Longhorns ramped it up over the final two sets.

Tayli Ikenaga led UH with 11 digs.

Hawaii (6-3) lost its second straight match on the road.

Texas improved to 5-3 with its first victory in four tries against Hawaii in Texas.

The Rainbow Wahine will finish their three-match road trip this week on Saturday night against No. 20 Baylor in Waco, Texas.

