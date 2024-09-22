Baldwin High School to step up police presence amid alleged threat

Baldwin High School on Maui will see “a significant increase” in police presence on the school campus and its surrounding area starting Monday following an alleged terroristic threat.

“We are actively working with school officials to assess the situation, and while we understand that this heightened presence may cause some concern, please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” according to a written statement from Maui Police Department.

Officers are actively investigating the threat and urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

“Additionally, we ask for your cooperation and patience as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” according to the statement. “Please rest assured that we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone in our community.”