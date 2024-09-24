Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Moped rider, 70, seriously injured in Waikiki collision

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:43 a.m.

Traffic

Paramedics transported a 70-year-old man to a trauma hospital in serious condition following a collision between a moped and a vehicle in Waikiki on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 3:10 p.m. in front of 201 Ohua Avenue, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

No further details about the cause of the collision or the condition of the other driver were immediately available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide