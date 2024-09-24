Moped rider, 70, seriously injured in Waikiki collision

Paramedics transported a 70-year-old man to a trauma hospital in serious condition following a collision between a moped and a vehicle in Waikiki on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 3:10 p.m. in front of 201 Ohua Avenue, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

No further details about the cause of the collision or the condition of the other driver were immediately available.