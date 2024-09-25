Police seeking IDs of 2 Windward Mall robbery suspects

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim at Windward Mall earlier this month.

Police recently released video footage of two suspects involved in the Sept. 14 incident.

Police said at about 9:40 a.m. on that Saturday, the complainant was reportedly at Windward Mall when Suspect No. 1 allegedly assaulted him and took his backpack. Suspect No. 1 as well as Suspect No. 2 then allegedly chased him as he fled on foot through the mall.

At some point, he also apparently lost his baseball cap.

The two suspects then fled the mall on foot, police said. Suspect No. 1 is seen on footage carrying the backpack, and Suspect No. 2 carrying the baseball cap.

Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown male of 19 to 20 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build, and short, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and blue shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown male of 18 to 20 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division using the Na Maka email form. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300 or via the P3 Tips App.