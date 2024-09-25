Sardines star in this sando

In addition to celebrating the star, sardines, these open-faced sandwiches should be a celebration of good bread and butter. Choose a dense, dark European-style rye, thinly sliced or a rustic whole-wheat bread. They look nice open-faced, but they could, of course, be made in a two-slice format.

Sardines on Buttered Brown Bread

Ingredients:

• 4 small slices dark, dense European-style rye bread

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1 (4.5-ounce) tin oil-packed sardines

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 tablespoon chopped dill

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions or chives

• Arugula, for serving

• Cornichons or other pickles, for serving

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Lightly toast the bread, then cool to room temperature. Spread each toast generously with butter.

Distribute the sardines among the toasts. (Cut large sardines in half lengthwise, but you can leave small sardines whole.)

Sprinkle each toast lightly with salt and grind pepper directly over the sandwiches. Garnish with chopped dill and slivered scallions.

Serve sandwiches open-faced, with arugula, cornichons and a lemon wedge.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 2-4.

