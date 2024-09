From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A 22-year-old woman crashed after losing control of her motorcycle Thursday afternoon and was administered advanced life support by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and then transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

The accident occurred about 4:15 p.m. near Ala Kapuna Street and Moanalua Road.