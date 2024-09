Defending champion Kahuku takes on Mililani in showdown

Life is good for a senior.

Maximum Fonoimoana’s day is done by 11:45 a.m. on a Wednesday. Advanced Placement government class at Kahuku is informative, revealing and, understandably, not always entertaining.

“It’s my fourth-period class. I’m learning something new, politics,” said Fonoimoana, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker who moonlights as a tight end. “It makes me feel like I don’t want to get involved. Right now, I have an A.”

No. 2 Kahuku travels to No. 3 Mililani this weekend, a battle of potentially epic proportions between the annual OIA Open Division finalists. The last time the teams met was Nov. 24, 2023. Kahuku got a late punt return for a touchdown by Diezel Kamoku to pull out a 21-19 win in the state championship game. That came just 20 days after Mililani stunned Kahuku, 28-21, in the OIA final.

“I know that the tension between Kahuku and Mililani is intense, but I like to think every week is the same. Preparing to dominate,” Fonoimoana said. “I still think our defense is the best to this day. It’s the same for us.”

Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan was superb in both matchups with Kahuku’s defense. In the state title game, he had 264 yards and a TD via air, and 75 yards and another TD on the ground. Now a senior, McMillan has been out with a collarbone injury since Aug. 10, when the Trojans played at Kailua.

“I think it makes a difference. The guy can scramble as well as throw the ball,” Fonoimoana said. “We watched video of the other quarterback (Kekoa Koong). He’s a smaller guy. We’ve got to get into his face. I’ve improved on coverage and getting to the quarterback quicker.”

Koong has filled in effectively as Mililani (5-0, 1-0) has registered wins over Kailua, Saint Louis, Liberty (Nev.), Los Alamitos (Calif.) and Waipahu. The wins over Liberty and Los Alamitos were in back-to-back weeks on the road.

Three-time defending state champion Kahuku (4-2, 1-0) is coming off a 21-0 win over Farrington to open the regular season. The return of players like Mana Carvalho from injuries is timely.

There is plenty of season left for Fonoimoana, but he can hear the faint ticking of his high school football clock. After this weekend, Kahuku plays Waipahu, Kapolei and the current No. 1 team, Campbell.

There will be the playoffs. Two games. If Kahuku qualifies for the state tournament, two or three more games. Then, Fonoimoana’s prep football career will be over. Two years of a church mission is on deck. Then he will finally suit up for Utah in 2027.

For now, it’s all about Saturday night at John Kauinana Stadium. Kahuku and Mililani fans can put their polite Facebook arguments about the state’s top ranking on hold.

“Well, honestly, there’s some of us who thought we deserve to be No. 1,” Fonoimoana said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t matter.”

Pac-Five

at ‘Iolani

Friday, 3:15 p.m.

With four wins in their first four games, the Wolfpack continue to thrive under coach Kena Heffernan and staff. They are off to their best start since 2015, when Kainoa Ferreira was the quarterback. That ’15 squad opened with wins over Kalani, Waimea and St. Francis before losing to Damien, 6-3.

This is their first 4-0 start since ’88, when the ‘Pack beat Pearl City, Farrington, ‘Iolani and Damien before losing to Kamehameha, 20-13. That started a five-game losing streak, but Pac-Five regrouped with wins over Punahou and ‘Iolani to finish the year with a 6-6 record. Yes, they played 12 games in the pre-classification era.

The current Division II Wolfpack do have an easier schedule — two wins were over Saint Louis I-AA and Punahou I-AA, but their preparation and dominance have been real.

‘Iolani (3-4, 2-1 ILH D-I) are coming off a 55-35 loss to No. 9 Damien. The Raiders need to win the next two games, then beat Damien — if the Monarchs run the table — in the regular-season finale on Oct. 18, to have a shot at the postseason.

Raiders QB CJ Villanueva has passed for 1,410 yards and 14 TDs with just one pick. He will face a Wolfpack defense that has not permitted more than 17 points in a game.

Waipahu at

No. 5 Kapolei

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The anguish is real for the Hurricanes, who were in position to knock off No. 1 Campbell last week, but took a 40-23 loss. Kapolei (3-1, 0-1 OIA Open) made it seven losses in a row to the Sabers, including season-enders in 2023 and ’22.

The aftermath of Hurricane losses to Campbell has not been good of late. In ’22, Kapolei lost to Campbell, 38-19, then lost to Mililani, 42-21. In ’21, a 36-3 loss to Campbell was followed by a 12-3 loss to Waianae. In ’19, the ‘Canes lost to Campbell, 45-13, then fell to Kahuku, 39-0. In ’18, it was the same, a loss to Campbell followed by a loss to Kahuku.

It was in ’17 when Kapolei beat Campbell, 23-7, then blanked Waianae on the road, 7-0.

Waipahu (2-3) is in its first season of Open Division play. After averaging 28 points per game in their first three games, the Marauders have scored 23 total points in matchups with Kamehameha and Mililani.

Kapolei has won the past two matchups. Waipahu last beat Kapolei in 2012, 28-21.

Extra points

Interisland games are on the slate with No. 1 Campbell flying to Keaau for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday. Lanai treks to War Memorial Stadium for an eight-player game with Hana. Molokai, searching for its first win in 11-player football, has its second home game against King Kekaulike. The Farmers are 0-4 after a 57-loss to defending MIL D-II champion Kamehameha-Maui last week.