Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 27, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 42, allegedly drove car into 2 people in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:06 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation after a 42-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle into two other men in Kalihi.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly drove his vehicle intentionally into the two victims, ages 43 and 25, and then fled in an unknown direction. One of the victims suffered minor injuries.

Police have yet to make an arrest pending the investigation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide