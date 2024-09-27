Man, 42, allegedly drove car into 2 people in Kalihi

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation after a 42-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle into two other men in Kalihi.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly drove his vehicle intentionally into the two victims, ages 43 and 25, and then fled in an unknown direction. One of the victims suffered minor injuries.

Police have yet to make an arrest pending the investigation.