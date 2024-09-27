Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mazda recalls over 77,000 vehicles in U.S.

By Nathan Gomes / Reuters

Mazda is recalling 77,670 sports vehicles in the U.S. over a software error that may cause the front airbags to deploy with excessive force in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today.

The recall involves some MX-5 Miata vehicles from model years 2016-2023.

Dealers will update the air bag sensor control module software for free, the NHTSA said.

Stellantis’ Fiat also recalled a little over 15,000 vehicles of its 124 Spider model, which is based on the same platform as the Miata, for the same concern on Wednesday.

