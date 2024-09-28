Man, 75, critically hurt in Aiea hit-run collision

A 75-year-old man was critically injured Friday when he was struck by a car while he was in the road in front of an Aiea home, police said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, the man was in the road doing yard work in front of a private residence near Kaamilo Street and Kalawina Place. He was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled west on Kaamilo Street, police said

The victim was taken hospital in serious condition which was later downgraded to critical, according to HPD.

“The suspect vehicle … has since been identified and located,” according to a Traffic Division summary.

HPD released no further information and asked anyone with information regarding the collision to call the Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.