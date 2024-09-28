Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Fullerton

Freshman middle blocker Miliana Sylvester had kills on each of her first 12 swings and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team, playing without outside hitter Caylen Alexander, earned its first sweep of the season, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 tonight over Cal State Fullerton.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,014 saw the Rainbow Wahine (7-5, 1-1 Big West) end a four-match losing streak, their longest in a season since 1984.

Sylvester finished with a match-high 14 kills and hit .765 for UH, which hit a season-high 381 despite playing without Alexander, who entered the week ranked in the top five in the country in kills, points and points per set.

Alexander was in uniform and went through early pre-game warmups with the team but did not participate in any hitting drills.

She was substituted out of the match on Friday night in the fourth set of UH’s five-set loss to UC Irvine after it had won the first two sets.

Freshman Adrianna Arquette started in Alexander’s place and played opposite with sophomores Tali Hakas and Stella Adeyemi starting on the outside.

Hakas had 10 kills and hit .241 and Adeyemi finished with four kills on 12 swings.

Arquette, who made her home debut on Friday, put down the final two kills for UH and finished with five kills, seven digs, three assists and two aces.

Setter Kate Lang had a match-high 32 assists and 11 digs.

Hawaii hits the road for its next two matches next week at UC San Diego on Friday and at Long Beach State on Saturday.