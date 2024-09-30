Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Territorial Savings board says no to revised acquisition offer

By Andrew Gomes

For the second time in two weeks, board directors of Territorial Bancorp Inc. have rejected a bid by a group of investors to buy the company and reaffirmed their endorsement of an offer from a California-based bank.

Territorial’s board announced today that the Thursday bid from Blue Hill Advisors LLC to pay $12.50 per share of Territorial stock, up from an earlier $12-per-share offer, remained inferior in part due to a lack of information about the investors and their ability to complete a purchase.

Los Angeles-­based Hope Bancorp Inc. has a pending agreement to buy the parent of Territorial Savings Bank, Hawaii’s fifth largest. The deal, agreed to in April by Territorial’s board, would give Territorial shareholders 0.8 share of Hope stock in exchange for each Territorial share they own.

Territorial stockholders are scheduled to vote Oct. 10 on the Hope acquisition.

