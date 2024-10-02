Re-energizing of downed power lines caused fatal Maui fires, county and feds say

The Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires that leveled Lahaina and killed 102 people were caused by the re-energizing of downed power lines at about 6:34 a.m. that ignited unmaintained vegetation near utility poll 25 off of Lahainaluna Road, Maui County and federal officials announced today.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives deemed the fire to be accidental. The ATF declined to comment on whether anyone would be held criminally liable for the fire.

The Lahaina Fire Summary of Findings and Conclusions report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was given to Maui county officials on Sept. 23.

Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety Chief Bradford Ventura was briefed by ATF agents on the report Sept. 25.

“The destruction of much of Lahaina was caused by a single fire that started at 6:34 in the morning,” said Ventura, speaking at a news conference today.

Ventura said a “significant number of resources” were sent to the site off of Lahainaluna Road and poured thousands of gallons of water and suppressant foam onto the burn area.

Firefighters remained on scene monitoring it until 2:18 p.m. before they were re-deployed.

At 2:52 p.m., a re-kindle event took place in the gully near the original fire scene. The burning material was sparked by either smoldering materials cut away during the creation of fire breaks or burning roots unearthed while firefighting, fanned by severe winds.

What exactly re-ignited the fire is not conclusive, according to county and federal officials, despite some plausible hypotheses.

The fire resumed with “disastrous consequences,” said Ventura.