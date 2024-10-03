Farro is the star of this grain salad

Grain salads always hold up well, so they’re perfect for picnics, potlucks and making ahead for lunch the next day. This one stars chewy farro, enhanced with red onion, arugula and slices of ripe stone fruit, whatever kind you have (red plums are especially pretty added to the mix). The tangy grains are then spooned around a ball of burrata, which adds a mild, creamy contrast. Serve this as a meatless main course or a hearty, colorful side dish.

Herby Farro Salad With Stone Fruit and Burrata

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more for the pot

• 1/2 cup farro

• 2 1/2 cups thinly sliced stone fruit, such as nectarines, plums, apricots or peaches (about 1 pound whole fruit)

• 2 lemons, halved

• Pinch of sugar

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, more for drizzling

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

• 1 cup chopped basil or mint, or a combination

• 1 cup arugula

• 1 (4- to 8-ounce) ball burrata

• Flaky salt, for topping

• Red-pepper flakes, for topping

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Add the farro and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the farro is al dente.

While the farro simmers, add the sliced fruit to a small bowl. Toss with the juice of 1 lemon, the pinch of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let sit for at least 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes.

Drain farro and add to a medium bowl. Immediately add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, the juice of 1/2 lemon and olive oil. Taste for seasoning, adding more lemon juice and salt as needed.

Using a slotted spoon or fork, transfer fruit to the bowl with the farro, reserving any juices for finishing. Add the red onion, herbs and arugula to the farro. Toss gently to combine. Taste and add more salt and lemon juice if needed.

Place the burrata in the middle of a platter. Scoop the farro mixture around and drizzle the burrata with the reserved fruit juices.

Drizzle the platter with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt and red-pepper flakes.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company