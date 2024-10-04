Man, 34, critical after Waikiki stabbing; suspect arrested

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed early this morning in Waikiki.

Honolulu police said that at around 5 a.m, a 43-year-old man assaulted the victim with “a dangerous instrument” on the 1700 block of Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics treated the stabbing victim and took him in critical condition to a trauma hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect at 5:17 a.m. and he remains in custody pending investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.