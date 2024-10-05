Honolulu Star-Advertiser

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football at San Diego State

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang looked on from the sideline during the first half of a game against San Diego State at Ching Complex last season.

JAMM AQUINO / 2023

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang looked on from the sideline during the first half of a game against San Diego State at Ching Complex last season.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football teams begins Mountain West Conference play at San Diego State today at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) have lost 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Aztecs (1-2), who announced last month they will leave the Mountain West in 2026 to join the Pac-12 Conference.

Hawaii, which is 0-3 after a bye week under third-year head coach Timmy Chang, is coming off a 36-7 victory over Northern Iowa. The Warriors set season highs for points (36), total yards (528), passing yards (379), rushing yards (149) and first downs (29) in the win.

UH is 5-7 in conference openers since joining the Mountain West in 2012. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.


 

 

