Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Long Beach State

Junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander hit .452 with a match-high 18 kills and 10 digs and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team played its best match of the season in sweeping Long Beach State 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 tonight at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Senior setter Kate Lang added a match-high 36 assists and 15 digs for Hawaii (9-5, 3-1 Big West), which handed the Beach (9-5, 3-1) their first loss in conference.

Every team in the Big West now has at least one loss in BWC play.

Jacyn Bamis, who returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence, added nine kills and four blocks and hit .375. Tali Hakas had eight kills, nine digs and four blocks and Tayli Ikenaga had nine digs and six assists.

UH hit .265 for the match while holding the Beach to a .062 clip. Hawaii outdug Long Beach State 50-29 and had five service errors. The Beach had zero.

The sweep was Hawaii’s second of the season, but unlike the first one against Cal State Fullerton, it came against one of the top teams in the conference. UH swept LBSU in the Big West Conference tourament final last season in its previous appearance inside of the Pyramid.

Hawaii returns home to host UC Davis and UC Riverside next weekend.