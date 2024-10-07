Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 60s, in serious condition after fall at Koko Crater Stairs

By Star-Advertiser staff

A man in his 60s is in serious condition after a fall while hiking Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai this morning, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department (received a 911 call at 10:17 a.m. for an injured hiker at Koko Crater Stairs. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving just eight minutes later.

The man had reportedly fallen and injured himself, and was unable to descend the trail on his own.

Firefighters hiked up to the man, conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. HFD’s helicopter airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone, where medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 11:30 a.m.

EMS treated the man, estimated to be age 67, for injuries to his head and shoulders, and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

