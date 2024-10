The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a 2021 black Jeep with license plate WDU838 because it may be involved in a kidnapping, according to police.

“The vehicle was last seen in Kalihi and may be involved in a possible kidnapping,” according to a statement on HPD’s social media feeds, posted at 11:28 p.m.

“Call 911 and do not approach,” if you see the car, police said.