Queen’s acquires Kahi Mohala behavioral health hospital

The Queen’s Health Systems today announced its acquisition of Kahi Mohala, a behavioral health hospital in Ewa Beach, from California-based Sutter Health Pacific.

Kahi Mohala has served as a critical resource for mental health services in Hawaii since opening its doors in 1983, according to Queen’s.

“Sutter Health served our community with deep compassion and dedication, and we appreciate the foundation that Sutter laid at Kahi Mohala,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s president and CEO, in a news release. “We look forward to continuing this vital work. Expanded access to behavioral health services is critically important for the communities served by Queen’s. Recognizing that need —especially for Hawaii’s keiki — Queen’s has also committed to new investment in behavioral health services on the Kahi Mohala campus.”

As the new owner, Queen’s said it will continue transitioning services for patients and their families over the next few months, and support employees throughout the transition process.

As part of the purchase agreement, Queen’s hired many Kahi Mohala staff members to operate child and adolescent mental health services. Queen’s has encouraged all other Kahi Mohala employees to apply for opportunities available at its various locations.

Queen’s said Kahi Mohala is Hawaii’s only free-standing, nonprofit psychiatric hospital, while it operates the state’s two busiest emergency departments and cares for the greatest number of patients with behavioral health conditions.

“With this acquisition, Queen’s can ensure that access to comprehensive behavioral health services will continue for the benefit of our community,” said Queen’s in the release.