Three armed men arrested at Tantalus lookout

Three men were arrested on Round Top Drive Monday night after Honolulu police officers responding to a weapons call pulled their car over and allegedly found them carrying unlicensed firearms.

The three men — ages 21, 19 and 18 — were arrested by HPD officers at 2929 Round Top Drive in Tantalus, a scenic spot overlooking Honolulu and Diamond Head, at 10:40 p.m.

“Officers responded to a weapons call involving a firearm and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. During the course of the investigation, three suspects were found to be in possession of firearms without a license to carry,” according to HPD.

All three suspects were arrested for place to keep pistol and reckless endangering in the second degree “without incident.”

What prompted the weapons call and what the three armed men were doing at the lookout was not immediately made public by investigators.