Search for missing Anahola woman continues; car found down cliffside

Kauai County authorities are still searching today for an Anahola woman reported missing since Monday night.

Police are searching for Benetta Kaiwi, 47, of Anahola after her vehicle was found unattended near Lumahai Beach on Kauai’s North Shore on Monday.

Police now say first responders were dispatched to the area at about 8:45 p.m. Monday following reports of a single-vehicle crash, where they discovered her vehicle about 100 feet down the cliffside, near the water’s edge.

Authorities said “there is a possibility that Kaiwi may have entered the water.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department have now joined the search.

Kaiwi is described at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kaiwi’s whereabouts or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.