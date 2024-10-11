Opening delayed for Hilo housing project for senior veterans

The state’s first veteran- focused senior living center will take a little longer to finally open to residents.

The 92-unit Hale Na Koa ‘o Hanakahi housing project has been under construction on Kawili Street near the University of Hawaii Hilo campus for nearly two years. The project has promised affordable housing targeted toward Big Island seniors, with priority given to veterans and their spouses.

Earlier this year, construction was estimated to be completed by August, and residents could begin moving in by September. But some final construction delays have pushed the move-in date to late October or possibly even December.

“We’re still waiting on some construction shipments,” said Mona Tempo, a representative of EAH Housing, the California-based nonprofit that will manage the complex. “Right now it looks pretty good from the outside, but we can’t have people moving in yet.”

After those shipments come in and the construction is completed, Tempo said the facility will still need to pass final certifications allowing people to occupy the units.

Tempo said applicants will be notified when a move-in date is finalized. Although she said EAH Housing still is accepting applications to join a waitlist, initial applicants entered a lottery back in February to determine priority order.

Once completed, all of the housing complex’s units will be available to residents making less than the area median income. According to move-in qualifications posted on EAH Housing’s website, 10 units will be available to those making 80% of the AMI, 31 to those making 60%, 38 to those making 50% and 12 to those making 30%.

Monthly rent for the highest-income residents would be as high as $1,663, while the lowest-income residents would pay only 30% of their adjusted income. Security deposits would also be only as high as one month’s rent, which Tempo said is required by law.

Mark Baker, who applied for a unit earlier this year, said the higher-end rents would be nigh unaffordable for many veterans, including himself.

“I have about $3,500 in savings,” Baker said. “If you’re asking me to spend $2,000 or more to live there, then that’s a big ask.”

Baker said he was shocked after EAH informed him his security deposit would be $1,600. However, Tempo later confirmed that the lower-income units are eligible for Section 8 housing assistance and that security deposits will not exceed rent.

In any case, Baker said the move-in date being pushed back has been frustrating — each delay has required him to send additional financial paperwork, he said — but he praised the concept of a housing complex specifically for senior veterans.

“A place for like-minded people, around the same age, probably mostly single,” Baker said.

“Nobody’s going to mess with our cars in the parking lot,” he added. “Do that and the Fifth Brigade is going to come running.”