UH women’s soccer extends streak to 7

Nalani Damacion scored at 25:49 off an assist from Cate Sheahan as the Hawaii women’s soccer team beat UC San Diego 1-0 on Thursday in San Diego for its program-best seventh consecutive victory.

Kennedy Justin made seven saves for the Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 5-0), and has posted four consecutive shutouts.

Ginny Fronk had two saves for the Tritons (2-11-2, 0-5-1).

Hawaii, which also extended the program’s best start in Big West play, will next face host UC Irvine on Sunday.

Biola sweeps HPU volleyball

Ella Dotson had seven kills and Sophia Cooper added six, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team lost to Biola 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Tehani Pescaia recorded 11 assists for the Sharks (1-12, 1-6 PacWest).

Madison Moore and Payton Tully each had 11 kills for the Eagles (4-11, 2-5).

De Medeiros will lead Hawaii Hilo tennis

Guilherme De Medeiros on Thursday was announced as the new Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s tennis coach.

De Medeiros, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, played for Lewis-Clark State, Hawaii Pacific and Long Island. He was part of the 2020 Sharks team that placed third at the ITA Division II National Indoor Championships.

De Medeiros replaces Kallen Mizuguchi.