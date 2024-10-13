Las Vegas Advisor: Trop drops, readying for redevelopment

On schedule and without a hitch, the two remaining towers of the Tropicana were imploded in the wee hours on Wednesday. It was Las Vegas’ first implosion since the Riviera in 2016 and probably the last for some time (there are no current candidates). Security was tight and the perimeter was wide, disallowing the public from getting within a half-mile of the demolition. After the cleanup, attention will turn to redeveloping the property with what’s expected to be a baseball stadium and casino resort, though no firm plans have been settled on.

Bazaar move: One of Las Vegas’ top steakhouses, Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres, is changing addresses. After residing at the Sahara for a decade, Bazaar Meat will move to Palazzo, opening “in 2025.”

Wahlberg restaurant: Actor Mark Wahlberg has opened another Las Vegas restaurant. Flecha (“arrow” or “dart”) Cantina, serving Mexican cuisine, is located in the Town Square shopping district on the south end of the Strip. Wahlberg is also a co-owner of the Wahlburgers chain, with two restaurants in Las Vegas.

Horns in the yard: On Friday nights throughout the NFL season, the David Perrico Band plays the Front Yard at Ellis Island from 10 p.m. to midnight. This is the house band for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Perrico is one of the top trumpet players ever to hit a Vegas stage. There’s no admission charge, just a $20-per-person food and drink spending requirement.

Question: Do star entertainers show up for guest appearances in shows that aren’t theirs like the Rat Pack used to do?

Answer: Not like they did back then, but there are one-offs. In a variation on the theme, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently showed up unannounced for a local karaoke night at Dino’s Lounge (near The Strat). Martin, in disguise, waited his turn, then took the stage to perform the band’s new song, “All My Love,” over the club’s PA system. The crowd wasn’t sure until Martin ripped off his wig at the end of the song, then pandemonium.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.