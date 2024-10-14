1 dead, 2 hospitalized after rescue in high surf on North Shore

One man died, and two women are hospitalized after apparently being swept into the ocean by high surf at Ke Iki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore this morning.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said just after 8 a.m. a lifeguard was posting no swimming signs along the shoreline near Ke Iki Beach when he heard calls for help and saw people in trouble in the ocean.

At the time, signs warning of the strong current and dangerous shorebreak were posted.

Lifeguards responded via an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), jet ski and mobile truck — and were able to swim out to the three individuals and bring them back to shore via rescue boards.

The two older patients were unresponsive, according to Ocean Safety, and CPR was performed on shore until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support.

A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 41-year-old woman, who was awake and alert, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

County officials said the two women were visitors from Oklahoma. The man had a California driver’s license and was also said to be visiting Hawaii.

A high surf advisory is in place for all north-facing shores through Tuesday evening. Officials said surf at the time was at 6- to 8-foot faces, with a rising swell.

Ke Iki Beach has no lifeguard tower, with the closest one about a half-mile down the shore at “Rock Piles.” Lifeguards patrol the area via jet ski and ATV.