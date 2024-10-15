Letter: On voter IDs, don’t throw baby out with bath water

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
In general, I would agree with a recent letter regarding voter identification, but let’s look more closely at the purposes of said documents (“Beware pitfalls of voter eligibility requirements,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10). It just happens that the unintended side effect of certain forms of ID, like Real ID, acts negatively on voters. Just because it has negative side effects should not be grounds for ruling any and all certification unconstitutional. This is not the fault of those documents.
It would be more straightforward to no longer accept such documents for voter eligibility.
Kendrick Lee
Alewa Heights
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter