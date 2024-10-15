Letter: On voter IDs, don’t throw baby out with bath water

In general, I would agree with a recent letter regarding voter identification, but let’s look more closely at the purposes of said documents (“Beware pitfalls of voter eligibility requirements,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10). It just happens that the unintended side effect of certain forms of ID, like Real ID, acts negatively on voters. Just because it has negative side effects should not be grounds for ruling any and all certification unconstitutional. This is not the fault of those documents.

It would be more straightforward to no longer accept such documents for voter eligibility.

Kendrick Lee

Alewa Heights

