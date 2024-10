Honolulu County officials this morning posted shark warning signs at Chun’s Reef Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said an aggressive, 8- to 10-foot shark was observed feeding in the lineup at Chun’s Reef.

Signs have been posted, and an alert was sent via HNL.Info at about 10:45 a.m. today regarding the shark warning.

“Always check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions,” officials said. “In an emergency call 911.”