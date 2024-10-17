Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Girl, 17, killed and 3 other teens seriously hurt in Big Island crash

A 17-year-old girl died and three other teens were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waikoloa this morning, Hawaii island police said.

The teen who died was identified as Jessica Ann Sprinkle of Waikoloa.

Police said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Waikoloa Road at 7:59 a.m.

Investigators said that a 2022 Chevrolet Spark sedan driven by the 17-year-old was making a left turn from Waikoloa Road onto the highway when the car was broadsided by a southbound white 2018 Peterbilt tractor trailer transporting 5,000 gallons of water.

The girl was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m.

The Chevrolet also had three female passengers, all of whom were seriously injured and taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for initial treatment, according to police. Two of the passengers were later transported to Oahu for further care, while the third passenger remained at the community hospital.

The 59-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, police said.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

This was Hawaii island’s 24th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at this time last year.

