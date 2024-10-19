GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Washington State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football team plays its first game ever at Martin Stadium today against the host Washington State Cougars.

Kickoff is 9:30 a.m.

At the heart of the game is two teams on opposite paths. In their first season in the two-team Pac-12, the Cougars are 5-1 — a victory from becoming bowl eligible. They have healed from losing quarterback Cam Ward and his Heisman Trophy candidacy to Miami.

In road games, the Warriors are 0-2 this year and 1-13 overall under third-year coach Timmy Chang. Despite leading the Mountain West in scoring defense (20.5 points per game) and total defense (332.8 yards a contest), the Warriors have committed too many penalties (52 of 54 were accepted), relinquished too many sacks (3.5 per game), and not made enough timely plays. At 2-4, the Warriors have only defeated FCS members Delaware State and Northern Iowa.

