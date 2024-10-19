Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 19, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Washington State

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:08 a.m.

Editors' PicksLive BlogUH football

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team warmed up prior to today’s game against Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The University of Hawaii football team plays its first game ever at Martin Stadium today against the host Washington State Cougars.

Kickoff is 9:30 a.m.

At the heart of the game is two teams on opposite paths. In their first season in the two-team Pac-12, the Cougars are 5-1 — a victory from becoming bowl eligible. They have healed from losing quarterback Cam Ward and his Heisman Trophy candidacy to Miami.

In road games, the Warriors are 0-2 this year and 1-13 overall under third-year coach Timmy Chang. Despite leading the Mountain West in scoring defense (20.5 points per game) and total defense (332.8 yards a contest), the Warriors have committed too many penalties (52 of 54 were accepted), relinquished too many sacks (3.5 per game), and not made enough timely plays. At 2-4, the Warriors have only defeated FCS members Delaware State and Northern Iowa.

Live updates from the game are below.


 

 

--
More UH football coverage

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide