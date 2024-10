WOLF PACK OFFENSE

X—1 Jaden Smith 6-6 210 6th

SB—18 Marcus Bellon 5-9 182 Jr.

LT—70 79 Isaiah World 6-8 309 Jr.

LG—56 Tyson Ruffins 6-2 291 Fr.

C—78 Andrew Madrigal 6-3 314 Jr.

RG—76 Spencer Lovell 6-7 332 7th

RT—71 Josiah Timoteo 6-4 287 Fr.

TE—11 Andrew Savaiinaea 6-4 260 So.

Z—8 Cortez Braham Jr. 6-2 201 6th

QB—2 Brendon Lewis 6-2 209 Jr.

RB—5 Patrick Garwo III 5-9 212 6th

Brendon Lewis has starred in a comeback story, going from a meh 2023 season (after transferring from Colorado) to the Mountain West’s most accurate passer (67.2%). While he has shown arm strength — he can reach receivers along the right sideline while back-pedaling outside of the left hash — his super power is his running ability. He has rushed for 644 non-sack yards, an average of 7.1 yards per keeper or scramble. He commands two types of run/pass options — off a handoff move or on rollouts. But Lewis’ availability is in question after he departed with two series to go against Fresno State last week. AJ Bianco, a Saint Louis School grad, or Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of the San Francisco 49ers’ starting QB, Brock, are the likely replacements if Lewis can’t play. Purdy was the backup last week. Two weeks ago, Purdy aligned in the backfield with Lewis as an option-pass threat. Purdy ended up sliding into the right flat for an 11-yard catch. Neither reserve QB has Lewis’ elusiveness, but the help is on tap. Running back Savion Red is a jump-cutter who averages 6.6 yards a carry. Wideout Jaden Smith, a double transfer, is 6-6 and fast with jump-ball skills. Andrew Savaiinaea is a motion tight end/fullback and lead blocker. Jayden O’Rourke, who is 6-8 and 259 pounds, enters in double-TE sets. Left guard Tyson Ruffins, who made the move from the right side, is skilled on horizontal blocks. “I’ve been a puller since high school,” said Ruffins, who attended Long Beach Poly. “My team pulled me a lot, even when I was a tackle.” Ruffins also trap-blocks the nose tackle on QB draws up the gut. “I love when we run the ball, going downhill to the linebackers, and try to make holes the best we can for running backs or (the quarterback) to go through.”

WOLF PACK DEFENSE

X—2 Kaden Johnson 6-3 244 5th

DT—99 Thomas Witte 6-2 279 Sr.

NT—9 Mackavelli Malotumau 6-1 281 Jr.

Jack—0 Henry Ikahihifo 6-2 240 6th

WLB—33 Stone Combs 6-0 226 So.

MLB—7 Drue Watts 5-11 221 Jr.

Star—1 Caine Savage 5-11 188 5th

CB—3 Michael Coats Jr. 5-9 178 5th

BS—46 Aedan Seiuli 6-2 205 Jr.

FS—4 Kitan Crawford 5-11 204 5th

CB—24 Chad Brown 6-1 185 Sr.

The dynamic duo of linebackers Drue Watts and Tongiaki Mateialona is known as “Batman and Batman.” They are 1-2 in tackles, accounting for 41.4% of the Pack’s stops, and co-conspirators on cross-dog blitzes. But Watts will be without his partner in grime for the second consecutive game. Mateialona is recovering from an arm injury. Watts will be counted on to still attack gaps and storm the backfield on inside blitzes. “I play fast,” said Watts, who has a team-high 53 tackles, including 3.5 backfield stops. “They like to send me because I blow things up. It’s pretty fun. I love blitzing. You’ve got one thing to do, and that’s to mess stuff up.” Interior tackles Thomas Witte and Mackavelli Malotumau anchor the front, whose looks vary depending if end Kaden Johnson or hybrid edge Henry Ikahihifo flex into coverage. Ikahihifo is in his second stint with the Pack after spending a season with Cal. He previously was a tight end/fullback for Nevada. “I had big dreams of going to the league,” Ikahihifo said during this summer’s media day. “A lot of 6-1, 240-pound fullbacks don’t get their name called. But a lot of linebackers and D-ends do.” As a hybrid, he relies on his speed, strength and hard-hat ethics (he helps his father build rock walls). After transferring from Texas, where he was an elite special-teams member, Kitan Crawford has emerged as the secondary’s leader. Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. tops the Mountain West with 15 passes defended (12 breakups, three picks).

WOLF PACK SPECIAL TEAMS

PK/KO—18 Matthew Killam 5-9 178 Sr.

P/H—39 Guy Gillespie 6-0 200 Jr.

LS/SS—88 Nick Barcelos 5-11 228 5th

KR—7 Marquis Ashley 5-7 165 Jr.

PR—18 Marcus Bellon 5-9 182 Jr.

Matthew Killam waited five years to move into the lead role. He replaced Brandon Talton, who completed his Nevada career with 83 field goals, second most in Mountain West history. This season, Killam is 3-for-5 — identical to his stint after Talton suffered a broken collarbone in 2022. Punter Guy Gillespie has a better average at sea level (43.2 yards) than at Reno’s 4,400-foot elevation (38.6).

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—82 Tama Uiliata 5-11 190 Fr.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr 12th

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

WO—0 Alex Perry 6-5 195 So.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Sr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-1 210 Jr.

In need of an offensive boost, the Warriors have transformed from a next-man-up to an every-man-available approach. Tama Uiliata, a multi-position player at Waipahu High who grayshirted last season, was among the freshmen on track to redshirt this year. Last week, Uiliata was an injury replacement for slotback Pofele Ashlock, who has since cleared the concussion protocol and is expected back in the lineup. Having played two games, Uiliata still can play in two more and maintain this as a redshirt year. Last week against Washington State, the Warriors were 0-for-9 on third-down snaps and came away with only a field goal on their first two red-zone drives. Reuniting Ashlock and Nick Cenacle in the slots should help in those situations, where they likely will face man coverages between the hashes. Of Ashlock’s five red-zone catches, four have resulted in touchdowns. “It’s always good to get a guy back like that,” said QB Brayden Schager, who has targeted Ashlock 12.3 times a game. Schager, who has the most arm power for a UH QB since Greg Alexander in 2008, has tried to take some heat off his fastball on short routes across the middle. But Ashlock, a fellow Texas-reared player, does not mind the high velocity. “That’s how I grew up,” Ashlock said. “Back at home, every quarterback has a strong arm. They all eat. They throw the ball similar to him. It’s all good.” Ashlock’s only directive is that passes be aimed at the Adam’s Apple. “As long as he can get it right under my chin, in my area, it’s all good,” Ashlock said. The Warriors are 127th nationally in rushing yards per game (83.9). But the running backs have not lost a fumble in 94 carries. And Cam Barfield and Tylan Hines, who also aligns as a receiver, are breakaway threats out of the backfield. “Cam has a very high IQ as a football player,” running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux said. “He has good spacial awareness. … He has good tempo with his runs. He understands when he needs to burst, when he needs to be under control.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 Jr.

DT—52 Ezra Evaimalo 6-2 260 Sr.

DT—77 Jamar Sekona 6-2 295 Sr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Gr.

MLB—54 Jamih Otis 5-11 215 So.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 215 Jr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-9 175 So.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

S—6 Justin Sinclair 5-10 185 Sr.

CB—26 Deliyon Freeman 5-10 170 Fr.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman coached Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis, whose shutdown coverage was known as “Revis Island.” Cornerback Cam Stone is now owner of a deserted island. In the past two games cornerback Caleb Brown missed, opponents have thrown only three times against Stone’s coverage. That has allowed Stone to break away to impede the running lanes and defend the flats. “Truth be told, nine times out of 10 on those screen plays, I’m just seeing the ball and trying to make something happen,” Stone said. “It’s not necessarily my job, but I’m trying to be a football player.” Stone also spent the offseason working on his tackling. He has only one missed tackle this season, when he failed to come up with a pick on a jump-ball attempt. “As simple as it sounds,” Stone said of his tackling, “just eyeing the hip (of an opposing player), closing to your guy, and coming in with some intent. I think tackling is more mental than physical.” On the front line, defensive tackle Dion Washington has used his wrestling experience and boxing instructions to power past blockers and grasp ballcarriers. After DT/NT Jamar Sekona exited with an injury after 13 plays last week, Washington took over in the trenches. In high school, a 230-pound Washington wrestled against grapplers who were at least 30 pounds heavier. “I’ll make some plays by grabbing a guy by the chest and just never letting up,” Washington said. “Wrestling factors so much into your conditioning and being able to control your body and stay in good shape.” D-line coach Jeff Reinebold incorporates boxing moves into workouts. Reinebold likens Washington to late heavyweight boxer Ron Lyle, whose powerful right hand and left cross led to 31 career knockouts. Washington uses combo punches to repel grasping O-linemen.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIAL TEAMS

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

S—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Ben Falck’s spring-loaded right leg is evidenced by a return rate of 37.9% on kickoffs. But the long driver also has a medium game. Against Washington State last week, Falck was asked to sky kick to defensive end Jack Janikowski, who was set up as a second-tier blocker on the kick-return unit. “I wanted to take some chances and test (Janikowski),” UH special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield said. Janikowski fair-caught both sky kickoffs, at the 18 and 25. “So no harm, no foul,” Sheffield said. “Ben has really good control over the ball. We trust Ben. Whether it’s a surprise onside kick, a sky kick like that or kick it deep, he’s really talented. He allows us to open up the playbook a little bit.”