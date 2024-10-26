Brayden Schager rushes for 4 touchdowns in Hawaii win over Nevada

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager rushed for four touchdowns and the Hawaii football team earned its first win over a FBS opponent this season with a 34-13 victory over Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

A crowd of 9,538 watched Schager become the first Rainbow Warrior to rush for four touchdowns in a game since Alex Green in 2010. He tied the record for a quarterback with Glenn Freitas, who did it twice in 1995, and Ivin Jasper, who did it once in 1993.

Hawaii (3-5, 1-2 Mountain West), which entered the game averaging less than 100 yards per game on the ground this season, rushed for a season-high 242 yards on 42 attempts.

Schager finished with 120 rushing yards on 19 carries and Landon Sims added 82 yards on nine attempts to average more than 9 yards per carry.

Hawaii had rushed for three touchdowns in its first seven games of the season. Its first two wins this season were against FCS members Delaware State and Northern Iowa.

Nevada (3-6, 0-3), playing without starting quarterback Brandon Lewis, was held to 94 yards rushing.

Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy, started the game for the Wolf Pack and went 13-for-18 for 155 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

AJ Bianco, a Saint Louis School alum, also played at QB and was 13-for-21 for 131 yards with a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Bellon in the fourth quarter.

Bellon finished with six catches for 111 yards.

Schager finished 14-for 25 passing for 153 yards with an interception.

Hawaii coach Timmy Chang improved to 3-0 against his former team. Cam Stone forced a fumble that was recovered by Meki Pei and Nalu Emerson added an interception to give UH two fourth-quarter takeaways. Emerson also had a sack.

Up next for UH is a road game at Fresno State next Saturday.

