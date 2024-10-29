Coast Guard medevacs captain, 69, from fishing boat

The U.S. Coast Guard this afternoon medevaced a captain from his commercial fishing vessel back to Honolulu.

Watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received a phone call at 4:17 p.m. from a crew member aboard the Triple Andy, reporting that the 69-year-old captain was experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain.

The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac. The boat was about 65 miles offshore of Honolulu at the time.

The USCG deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point.

Both reached the Triple Andy, an 85-foot commercial fishing vessel, at about 8 p.m., and transported the captain to Honolulu.

The captain is reportedly in stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center, the USCG said.