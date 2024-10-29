Coast Guard medevacs captain, 69, from fishing boat
The U.S. Coast Guard this afternoon medevaced a captain from his commercial fishing vessel back to Honolulu.
Watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received a phone call at 4:17 p.m. from a crew member aboard the Triple Andy, reporting that the 69-year-old captain was experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain.
The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac. The boat was about 65 miles offshore of Honolulu at the time.
The USCG deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point.
Both reached the Triple Andy, an 85-foot commercial fishing vessel, at about 8 p.m., and transported the captain to Honolulu.
The captain is reportedly in stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center, the USCG said.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!