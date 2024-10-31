Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, October 31, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist critically injured in North Shore crash

By Victoria Budiono

Today

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore Thursday afternoon.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened around 4:45 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Ke Nui Road.

EMS officials said the 26-year-old male motorcyclist received treatment at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. The woman driving the car was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have closed Kamehameha Highway in the Haleiwa-bound direction as the investigation continues.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide