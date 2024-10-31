Motorcyclist critically injured in North Shore crash

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore Thursday afternoon.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened around 4:45 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Ke Nui Road.

EMS officials said the 26-year-old male motorcyclist received treatment at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. The woman driving the car was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have closed Kamehameha Highway in the Haleiwa-bound direction as the investigation continues.